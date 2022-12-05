The chair of Burntwood Town Council has paid tribute to local community groups and volunteers in his Christmas message to local residents.

Cllr Rob Birch said the work of those to help others had once again come to the fore in the town over the past 12 months.

He said the diversity of support on offer from local organisations was to be applauded.

“I want to thank the people of Burntwood who have made it the place it is. “Burntwood is a lovely place to live where people will always come together to help and support each other in their time of need. “You do not have to look far to see that we have a wonderful array of voluntary groups supporting people from many different backgrounds and with very diverse needs. “To list a few we have SPARK, Burntwood be a Friend, Chasewater Friends, Fun Club, MHA Live at Home, Friends of Burntwood Library and so many others that all work together. “My heartfelt thanks goes to them all on behalf of the people of Burntwood as the year comes to a close. “I hope they will continue to prosper and grow in the years to come.” Cllr Rob Birch, Burntwood Town Council

But Cllr Birch also recognised that the festive period would be a difficult time for many residents this year.