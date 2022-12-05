The chair of Burntwood Town Council has paid tribute to local community groups and volunteers in his Christmas message to local residents.
Cllr Rob Birch said the work of those to help others had once again come to the fore in the town over the past 12 months.
He said the diversity of support on offer from local organisations was to be applauded.
“I want to thank the people of Burntwood who have made it the place it is.
“Burntwood is a lovely place to live where people will always come together to help and support each other in their time of need.
“You do not have to look far to see that we have a wonderful array of voluntary groups supporting people from many different backgrounds and with very diverse needs.
“To list a few we have SPARK, Burntwood be a Friend, Chasewater Friends, Fun Club, MHA Live at Home, Friends of Burntwood Library and so many others that all work together.
“My heartfelt thanks goes to them all on behalf of the people of Burntwood as the year comes to a close.
“I hope they will continue to prosper and grow in the years to come.”Cllr Rob Birch, Burntwood Town Council
But Cllr Birch also recognised that the festive period would be a difficult time for many residents this year.
“At Christmas most of us are able to take some time for friends and family as we celebrate the festive season with those, we hold dear. We exchange gifts and take time to reflect on the year that has gone as well as what lies ahead for 2023.
“For many however, it is seeing others enjoying Christmas that can highlight their own challenges, especially financial difficulties, and loneliness.
“This year there will be more people enduring financial hardship than we have seen in decades. Some will be worried about heating their homes, buying Christmas presents or even finding the funds for the essentials let alone a Turkey or a Christmas Pudding.
“Please spare a thought for those who may be struggling with finances, those who are alone and maybe see if there is any way you can help.
“It is at Christmas that the value of goodwill and charity comes to the fore. I am writing this on a day when it has been my turn to do the collections from Morrisons in Burntwood for the foodbank donations. So many items of food and toiletries have been donated in just a few days that I needed two trips in my car to collect it all.
“It is this sort of generosity that we should celebrate as not only does it benefit those in need, but it also benefits the person of means who is generous enough to make the donation. They do so with no knowledge of who the recipient will be, just that it will benefit someone by relieving hunger, averting a crisis and hopefully restoring faith in the concept of community and the human spirit.
“There are many other ways we can help those in need at Christmas. It could be that just checking on an elderly neighbour or inviting someone who is on their own into your home for a warm drink and a chat is all that is needed to brighten someone’s day.”Cllr Rob Birch, Burntwood Town Council