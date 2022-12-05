A consultation has begun on plans to introduce a new permit system for vans using household waste recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council is looking at ways to prevent traders from avoiding fees by pretending commercial waste is household rubbish.

The authority says the move would ensure residents with vans could still use the 14 council-run sites across the county for free.

The permits would allow residents a set number of free visits per year to dispose of bulky items.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and waste, said:

“The new system will allow householders to carry on using household waste recycling centres free of charge as usual, while weeding out small businesses which try and avoid paying for the service. “There’s no reason why Staffordshire taxpayers should subsidise commercial use and we want to make sure we get the new system right, so that it’s practical and easy to use.” Cllr Simon Tagg

The survey asks people questions such as how often they use their nearest centre, the type of user they are and the vehicles they carry their waste in. It is available here and will run until 22nd January 2023.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council brought management of its the centres back in-house in April.