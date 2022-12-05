The Dean of Lichfield has announced he will retire next year.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber will step down on 31st March 2023.

He became Dean in 2005 and will be succeeded by The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane who will take up a post of Acting Dean until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield, said:

“Adrian has served the cathedral, the wider community of Lichfield and our diocese with great commitment, faith and passion for the past 17 years and we will be sad to see him leave, but happy for him in his well-earned retirement.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

A farewell service will be held on 19th February.