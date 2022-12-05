A Lichfield accountancy firm is on the lookout for fresh talent as part of ongoing plans to boost its workforce.

Dains already employs almost 400 people after making a number acquisitions over the past year and expanding into new locatons.

Founded in Lichfield in 1926, the company is creating positions in accountancy, audit, finance and technology. Apprenticeship and graduate schemes are on offer along with leadership programmes.

CEO Richard McNeilly said:

“We take pride in our long heritage and the fact we have attracted some of the region’s best talent down the decades. It says something that staff choose to stay with us their whole careers and grow with the firm. “We are delighted to be in a position to create new opportunities for talented individuals and young people joining the industry.” Richard McNeilly, Dains

Investment in employees over the years has seen new recruits often rising to senior management roles, including three current directors.

Partners in the firm Phil Pellegrini and Steve Rogers joined straight from school, while audit director Julian Townsend started as an apprentice.

More details about some of the current roles can be found at recruitment.dains.com.