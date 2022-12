A group working to restore an historic building in Lichfield is offering more chances for people to explore it.

The Lichfield Waterworks Trust has added more dates for The Waterworks at Night.

The event gives people the chance to explore the Grade 2* Victorian pumping station and its Cornish beam engine.

The new dates are 7pm and 8pm on 9th and 10th December.

Tickets are £7 and can be booked online.