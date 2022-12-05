Lichfield’s MP says passengers need “a reliable service” after questioning the performance of a train operator.
Michael Fabricant questioned the cancellation of some Avanti West Coast services during a House of Commons debate last week.
He told the Rail Minister Huw Merriman:
“The Minister will know that there is a balance of blame here, not just the trade unions but also the operating companies too.
“But he will also know that lines like London Northwestern had problems two years ago with the shortage of drivers, but which now become far more reliable.
“How long does he think it is going to take Avanti to get the number of drivers required so that we can get a reliable service?”Michael Fabricant
Mr Merriman, said:
“Avanti’s plan is to bring 100 new drivers on, to change the timetable on 11th December, so that those drivers can then add more services.
“The concern is that this takes place at the same time that industrial action is scheduled over the month of December and into January, so it will be very difficult for all of the hard work, from the drivers, those training the drivers, from the management, to try and get these new services put in place, if we see all of that undermined by wider industrial action.
“The plan is 11th December, but I have to say to my Hon Friend if we can’t get the strikes called off then my concern is our ability to roll that out.”Huw Merriman
Mr Fabricant said:
“While Avanti provides a hit and miss service from Lichfield Trent Valley station, it damages the economy of the district.
“It is imperative we restore a reliable service on the West Coast Main Line.”Michael Fabricant