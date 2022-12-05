Lichfield’s MP says passengers need “a reliable service” after questioning the performance of a train operator.

Michael Fabricant questioned the cancellation of some Avanti West Coast services during a House of Commons debate last week.

He told the Rail Minister Huw Merriman:

“The Minister will know that there is a balance of blame here, not just the trade unions but also the operating companies too.

“But he will also know that lines like London Northwestern had problems two years ago with the shortage of drivers, but which now become far more reliable.

“How long does he think it is going to take Avanti to get the number of drivers required so that we can get a reliable service?”

Michael Fabricant