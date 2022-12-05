Plans for a residential property to be built on land in Hammerwich have been rejected.

The development had been proposed to the side of Malvern House on Pingle Lane.

But planners at Lichfield District Council said concerns over access and parking meant the proposals had been refused.

“The applicant has failed to provide sufficient information in respect to the existing and proposed access and parking provision to enable the local planning authority to make a fully informed assessment of the proposals. “The proposed parking arrangement and removal of the amenity area fronting the existing dwelling, Malvern House, would be detrimental to the character and appearance of this traditional property and the surrounding street scene through the removal of a traditional boundary treatment and further proliferation of frontage parking.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.