Burntwood returned from their clash at Aldridge with a 62 point whitewash.

Josh Canning’s side had the ideal start in this top versus bottom league game, going ahead after just 30 seconds when they reclaimed the ball from their own kick off and Luke Rookyard shrugged off a tackle to run in for a try from 25 metres.

The visitors continued to keep play in the home half but with the line out not functioning perfectly, they had to wait until the 17th minute to extend their lead – and it was another front row forward who scored. Brett Taylor went on an elusive run after fielding an Aldridge kick. He fed Hal Gozukucuk who then passed to prop Tom Shorrock to run the score in from 30 metres to double the tally.

Burntwood’s next score four minutes later was a contender for try of the season. Alfie Dewsbury rescued an Aldridge kick through in his own 22. Taylor counter attacked and a passing move involving Rookyard, Jack Butcher, Gozukucuk and Ben Holt took out each defender in turn to leave Rob Jones with an unopposed run to the posts. Taylor kicked his first conversion of the afternoon.

Aldridge offered their first threat on 25 minutes following a penalty award kicked to the left corner. However, the throw-in was poor and the danger cleared.

The midfield stalemate was broken with another try on 32 minutes. Gozukucuk made some hard yards to give the backs good possession. Taylor’s pace and line on a switch move set up a two on one and he sent Billy Fisher away to the posts for the bonus point try which Taylor improved with his second conversion.

Skipper Canning prevented Aldridge from reducing their deficit by turning possession over five metres from his own line close to half time. Some indiscipline by the visitors provided momentum for the hosts up to the break but the score remained 24-0.

Burntwood were quickly on attack in the second period, assisted by Holt’s penalty kicks to the left corner. Scrum ball was collected by Gozukucuk who drove round the corner and over the line for the fifth try, converted by Taylor on 46 minutes.

Gozukucuk made it a double six minutes later when he picked up from the back of a ruck and powered his way in from 30 metres to the posts. Taylor’s conversion ticked the scoreboard over to 38-0.

Taylor needed to be alert in defence as Aldridge hit back with sustained pressure from their forwards. He was first to a kick through over his try line to prevent the score.

At this point Burntwood made changes in their line-up with Alex Smail and Jack Butcher replaced by Tom Dawson and Ben Finney.

Josh Shepherd was the next try scorer, racing down his wing to touch down and for Taylor to convert just after the hour mark. A minute later and the visitors reached the half century. Fisher and Dewsbury made important contributions before Taylor supplied Holt who crossed near the right corner.

Aldridge came closest to breaking their duck with 70 minutes gone but possible scoring passes went astray on more than one occasion.

In contrast, Burntwood’s running and passing continued to excel. A strong scrum near halfway saw Taylor draw the last man to feed Ed Smith who scored from 25 metres. Taylor’s conversion attempt hit a post.

Having begun the contest with a try, Burntwood concluded it with one. A sweet move from line out possession allowed Fisher to race in unopposed from 25 metres. Man of the match Taylor added the conversion to end the game.

All the top five in the league table recorded wins to stay in touch with leaders Burntwood who face a stiff test of their title ambitions this Saturday (10th December) when they welcome second placed Veseyans.

Burntwood 2nds received a home walkover when Cannock 2nds failed honour the league fixture.

Instead, Craig Seedhouse’s side played a club game at home to Veseyans 2nds. The visitors left with a 35-14 win although the 2nds young line-up will benefit from the step up in class.

Luke Maddox and Louis Hanson scored tries, both of which Maddox converted. Man of the match went to Will Dewis.

This Saturday, the 2nds travel to face Barton under Needwood 2nds for a league game.