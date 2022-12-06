A screening of The Royal Ballet’s festive favourite The Nutcracker will take place in Barton-under-Needwood.

The Red Carpet Cinema will show Peter Wright’s production on 8th, 11th, 17th and 21st December.

A spokesperson said:

“Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed. “Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets. “The Royal Ballet keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairytale with spectacular classical dancing.” The Royal Ballet spokesperson

For tickets, visit The Red Carpet Cinema website.