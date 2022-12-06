A collection of Pokemon cards has sold for more than £200,000 at an auction in Lichfield.

Bidders from countries such as China, the USA, Indonesia, Switzerland and the Netherlands scrambled to get their hands on the 137 lots.

They were sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on behalf of Gordon White. The father-of-two who had previously run a Pokemon league and acted as a judge at a number of events.

Richard Winterton said:

“Gordon chose to sell his collection through us as he saw how we had marketed other important Pokemon collections. We were delighted to help and our team pulled out all the stops to painstakingly catalogue these incredible cards. “All that hard work paid off with this stunning result which demonstrates the perpetuating power of Pokemon.” Richard Winterton

Prices included £10,500 for each of the complete Pokemon EX Deoxys set and the Complete Pokemon EX Team Rocket Returns set.

Others included the Complete Pokemon Skyridge set (£9,000), the Complete Pokemon Legendary Collection Reverse Holo set (£6,600) and the single Tropical Winds DP48 Staff Variant Card (£420).

Some of the Pokemon EX Deoxys set

Before the sale, 58-year-old delivery driver Gordon revealed that he was selling his collection after deciding to quit playing the card game after 15 years.

“I was very well known in the Pokémon community and I’ve had a lot of enjoyment out of the game. But I don’t play the trading card game at all anymore. “For me, the fun is the completing – not the collecting. And as far as I’m concerned, I’ve completed it so it’s time to pass it all on.” Gordon White

Another large collection of Gordon’s trading cards – this time focussing on Magic The Gathering and including Marvel vs DC, The Lord Of The Rings and Harry Potter – will go on sale through Richard Winterton Auctioneers in 2023.