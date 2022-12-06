Burntwood could host a new 10k race if the proposal is given the green light by local councillors.

The event, which would run in September 2023, will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee.

A report said the race would cost between £12,000 and £15,000, but that this cost would be met by sponsorship and entry fees.

“Such an event would be a prestigious one and would help promote the community spirit of the town. “The clerk worked with a local events management company to determine the details, route, costs and safety measures. “The ompany have produced a detailed report proposing that the route is a mix between a lap of Chasewater, and end at Burntwood Leisure Centre, taking in the High Street, but minimising the need for road closures.” Burntwood Town Council report

The meeting of the community and partnerships committee will be held at the Old Mining College Centre at 6pm on Friday (9th December).