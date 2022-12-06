Plans for two apartments to be built on land in Shenstone have been rejected.

Developers Julian Properties had hoped to construct the two-storey scheme at the rear of 14 Main Street.

But planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council said the scheme would not be granted permission to go ahead.

Issues of developing on the site which sits within the Shenstone Conservation Area included concerns over the impact of mature trees and the available space for the building.

“The scale and design of the proposed development fails to have a satisfactory relationship with its surroundings and represents a cramped form of development. Therefore, the proposals would result in overdevelopment of the site. “The proposed development would result in conflict between a protected mature tree and future residential occupants of the development which is likely to result in pressure to fell or substantially prune the tree. The development proposal would provide an inadequate level of amenity for future occupiers in respect of interior light received to habitable rooms due to shading from protected mature trees. “The application fails to demonstrate that sufficient replacement tree planting can be accommodated within the site.” Planning decision notice

Full details of the proposals and the decision notice can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.