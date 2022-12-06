People can get their festive fix of laughs as a comedy night returns to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Michael Legge, Dan Antopolski an Daman Bamrah for The Alter Comedy Club show tomorrow (7th December).

The night will be hosted by Josh Pugh.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We have been delighted with the success of the Alter Comedy Club. “We put a lot of thought into what makes a great comedy club and are proud to be Lichfield’s premier venue for quality comedy. “The Hub is big enough to be buzzing and small enough to remain intimate and our audiences are absolutely loving it.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

For ticket details, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.