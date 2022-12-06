The organisers of a fundraising Santa sleigh run in Lichfield are appealing for help after crucial items were stolen.

Lichfield Round Table said equipment including a generator had been taken from a storage unit in the city overnight between yesterday (5th December) and today.

If they cannot be replaced, the annual run – which sees local groups touring the area over the festive period to help collect donations – won’t be able to go ahead.

A spokesperson said:

“Our generator powers everything on the Sleigh, meaning we are going to struggle to continue with our 2022 tour. “Each year our volunteers organise and run the Santa sleigh, spreading Christmas cheer to as many adults and children across Lichfield and the surrounding areas. “We raise lots of money, which is all donated to good causes, local groups and charities within the locality. “Last year we raised nearly £20,000 and were hoping to get close to this or even beat it this year, but this is now highly unlikely due to the current circumstances. “Schools, charities and community groups have all come to rely on the funding that the Santa sleigh from Lichfield Round Table provides each year, so it would be a huge loss to many people across the area if we are unable to purchase a new generator to continue our journey.” Lichfield Round Table spokesperson

An online JustGiving page has now been set up in a bid to cover the costs and salvage the event.