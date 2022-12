Chasetown will welcome Hanley Town as they return to action in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

The Scholars go into the game tonight (6th December) on the back of a disappointing defeat against Boldmere St Michaels last time out.

Managed by former Stoke City and Birmingham City man Ryan Shotton, Hanley will be looking to extend their run in the competition which has already seen them beat a youthful Stoke City side.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 7.45pm.