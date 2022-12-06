Lichfield City saw their Staffordshire Senior Cup hopes ended at Stafford Rangers.

A strike from Thomas Tonks just before half time proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The first real chance of note saw City’s Dan Lomas denied by a save from home keeper Cameron Belford.

Stafford saw efforts go wide and over James Beeson’s bar as they sought the breakthrough.

The deadlock was broken on 44 minutes when the Lichfield keeper was adjudged to have brought down an opponent in the area, with Tonks making no mistake from the spot.

The second period saw few chances, but City went close to a leveller when sub Tom Parker saw his effort cleared off the line.

Lichfield pushed late on for an elusive equaliser and Parker saw penalty appeals waved away before Belford produced a stunning save to keep out a Lomas volley.