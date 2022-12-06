The Mayor of Lichfield has helped a local care home turn on their Christmas lights.

The Spires welcomed Cllr Jamie Checkland to officially illuminate the Christmas tree for residents.

The event also saw mulled wine and hot chocolate on offer.

General manager Amy Doyle said:

“We absolutely love Christmas here at The Spires, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree.

“This is possibly the biggest we’ve ever had but then, it is Christmas so you have to go over the top.”

Amy Doyle