Council chiefs say a new set of CCTV cameras in Lichfield are helping to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The equipment was installed by Lichfield District Council at the Dimbles Lane shops in August in response to incidents of drug and alcohol abuse which had led to fights, criminal damage, harassment and threats of violence to residents.

The previous outdated system and poor lighting had made it difficult for police to identify and apprehend offenders.

The new technology includes three cameras to replace the previous single one that had been in operation for ten years. they are located at the junction of Dimbles Lane and Friday Acre, the entrance to the rear of the shops on Dimbles Lane and on a pole adjacent to the alley which runs between Dimbles Lane and The Garth.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“We are determined to reduce anti-social behaviour in the district and in response to reports of issues at this location, worked in partnership with the police and housing associations to see that improved CCTV cameras were installed. “I wish to thank the police and our partners for their support with this initiative which I hope will make residents and business owners feel safer.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The council worked with police and housing associations Bromford and Midland Heart on the scheme, which has also seen the introduction of security lighting and fencing in the area.

Jennifer Newton, of Midland Heart, said:

“Sharing intelligence with various agencies helped us shape our designs when planning our upgrading works at Charnwood House, St Peter’s Court and Dimbles Lane. “We were able to identify the key areas that we needed to focus on to reduce anti-social behaviour. As such we installed new external security lighting around the shops and flats. “In addition, we fitted new metal fencing enclosing any areas that were previously open and used to conduct anti-social behaviour. “The new lighting, fencing and additional CCTV by Lichfield District Council now make residents and shop owners feel safe and secure in their properties and in the wider community.” Jennifer Newton, Midland Heart

Inspector Karen Green, deputy commander of police in Lichfield, said: