Images have been released as part of an investigation after a woman was left with facial and head injuries in Lichfield.

Police say the incident happened on Bird Street at 1.30am on 7th August.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“A witness reported a woman, in her 30s, being assaulted by an unknown man and woman. “The victim sustained facial and head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. “The man was described as having blonde-brown hair and 6ft in height. The woman was described as being in her 20s, around 5ft 6ins in height, of a slim build, and having long blonde-brown hair.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting incident 074 of 7th August, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.