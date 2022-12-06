Talks have taken place with the Rail Minister about restoring passenger services on the Lichfield to Burton line.
Michael Fabricant said he had met with Huw Merriman to discuss the link.
The Conservative MP has previously called for the route to return to use in order to create a station at Alrewas for the National Memorial Arboretum.
“I had a very constructive meeting with Huw Merriman regarding the possible restoration of the Lichfield to Burton line for passenger traffic.
“I hope that in the new year he will be visiting Lichfield and the National Memorial Arboretum where it is planned there will be a station on the Lichfield to Burton rail extension.”Michael Fabricant