Children from across Staffordshire have competed in a regional chess championship in Abbots Bromley.

Around 100 youngsters took part in the Staffordshire Chess Championships.

The Mayor and Mayoress of East Staffordshire made the opening move to officially start the tournament and presenting the prizes to winners.

The event also saw a visit from Jonathan Blackburn, who is one of the top chess players in the UK.

The full list of winners was: