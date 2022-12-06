Children from across Staffordshire have competed in a regional chess championship in Abbots Bromley.
Around 100 youngsters took part in the Staffordshire Chess Championships.
The Mayor and Mayoress of East Staffordshire made the opening move to officially start the tournament and presenting the prizes to winners.
The event also saw a visit from Jonathan Blackburn, who is one of the top chess players in the UK.
The full list of winners was:
|Under 18 (boys)
|Dylan Cooper (Newcastle-Under-Lyme)
|Under 18 (girls)
|Amrissa Johal (King Edward IV Handsworth School for Girls)
|Under 16
|Joe Conway-Lees (Stourbridge)
|Under 14 (boys)
|Tied – Dylan Whitney (Potteries Junior CC), Stephen Gaskell (Rushall CC), Rahul Desai (Newcastle-under-Lyme School)
|Under 14 (girls)
|Under 14 girls – Tara De Silva (Newcastle-Under-Lyme)
|Under 12 (boys)
|Under 12 – Tied 3 ways – Isaac Stanley (Alsager CC), Aaron Sohi (King Edward School, Birmingham), Karanveer Singh (Bloxwich CC)
|Under 12 (girls)
|Amraya Johal (King Edward IV Handsworth School for girls)
|Under 11 (boys)
|Ruya Kenz (Newcastle-Under-Lyme School)
|Under 11 (girls)
|Niharika Junenaath (Newcastle-Under-Lyme School)
|Under 10 (boys)
|Tied – Advait Rajinikanth (Newcastle-Under-Lyme School) and Nikodem Boczek (Seabridge Primary)
|Under 10 (girls)
|Mia Goldstraw (Seabridge Primary)
|Under 9 (boys)
|Sehej Sohi (Mayfield Prep School)
|Under 9 (girls)
|Jasmine Abdulseed (Westlands Primary)
|Under 8 (boys)
|Reeya Ashok (Newcastle-Under-Lyme School)
|Under 8 (girls)
|Seeraht Kaur (Bloxwich CC)
|Under 7 (boys)
|Sawain Heenitigala Kanaththage (Potteries Junior CC)
|Under 7 (girls)
|Riley De Silva (Seabridge Primary)