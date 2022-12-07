A Burntwood organisation is hoping to access funding from a local council to help it support more people in the community.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee will discuss an application for £5,000 from the Burntwood Be A Friend group.

The money, which would come from the Better Burntwood Fund, would be used to help broaden the organisation’s activities.

The application said:

“We would like to enable the community store to become more of a community hub so that it can be used to help more local people through activities and meetings on days when the store is not open for shopping. “By assisting more people, we hope to further improve our reach and help to create a more positive image and identity for Burntwood. “We are sourcing funding that will go towards obtaining multifunctional furniture to enable us to use the space as a signposting hub or place for activities to reach more people of Burntwood, such as financial advice, wellbeing sessions, help with filling in forms. “In addition, we are also looking for funding to assist with the added costs of opening the hub on one or two days extra per week. At present, our electricity bills are our biggest expense by far and we definitely need some support with this as we have already exhausted all avenues to bring these costs down.” Burntwood Be A Friend spokesperson

The bid is part of an attempt to raise £60,000 for the scheme which has also included applications to other organisations.

Councillors will also discuss an application from the Burntwood Breast Care group who are seeking £250 to support their activities.

The meeting of the community and partnerships committee will take place at 6pm on Friday (9th December) at the Old Mining College Centre.