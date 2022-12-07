People are being given the chance to get their Christmas tree collected and recycled while helping a local charity at the same time.

St Giles Hospice is inviting households to sign up for their TreeCycle fundraiser.

In exchange for a donation, real tree will be collected from outside homes between 7th and 13 January.

For more details and to book a collection, visit the St Giles Hospice website or call 01543 423538. People can also contact the Whittington-based charity to volunteer to help with collections.