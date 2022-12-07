Chasetown saw off the challenge of Hanley Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

The Scholars made an early breakthrough when Joe Morley cut inside and slid the ball into the path of Oli Hayward who side-footed home his third goal of the season.

The visitors were level with virtually the last kick of the first half though when Curtis Pond conceded a spot kick and Danny Glover fired home.

Chances after the break were few and far between. Keiran Harrison saved from Danny O’Callaghan, while Joe Morley was off target with two shots cutting in from the wing.

Hanley had a goal ruled out for offside before the game went to penalties.

The visitors converted first, levelled by Kris Taylor before the visitors put their second penalty wide and O’Callaghan fired Chasetown ahead.

Two more kicks made it 3-2 with Pond rifling home his one before saving Hanley’s fourth.

Ryan Wynter netted the crucial fourth for The Scholars to wrap up victory with one penalty to spare.