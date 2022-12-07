New figures have revealed that more than 800 Ukrainians have been housed across Staffordshire following the Russian invasion of their homeland.

The national Homes for Ukraine scheme saw households open their doors to welcome in refugees fleeing the conflict.

More than 400 homeowners welcomed families from the war-torn country, with a total of 633 people still being accommodated by sponsors.

The remaining Ukrainians have moved on from the scheme.

A Staffordshire County Council cabinet meeting next week will review work done to support the refugees who settled in the region, as well as considering plans to set up dedicated resettlement team.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“Staffordshire has a long and proud history of helping those who have had no choice but to flee war and persecution, and Staffordshire people have stepped up in their hundreds to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine. “We want to ensure that those arriving are supported, so their experience of Staffordshire is a positive one. “It is clear that the war in Ukraine will not end any time soon, so it is important to ensure we have the right team in place so we can help support not just the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but also broader resettlement programmes. “We will also continue working with our district and borough councils, health, education and community partners, as well as the voluntary sector to ensure the right support is in place at the right time.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The meeting comes after Lichfield District Council revealed some refugees would soon be in need of “rematching” after the end of their current sponsorship arrangements under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The county council’s cabinet meeting will take place on 14th December.