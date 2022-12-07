People can help spread kindness at an event in Lichfield.

Sebbie Hall has raised thousands to help isolated youngsters as well as performing more than 1,700 random acts of kindness.

The 19-year-old – who has a rare chromosome anomaly resulting in physical and learning difficulties, has since begun the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation and will launch his fundriasing Sebbie Charity Bear at an event at Insomnia Coffee at Boley Park on Friday (9th December).

A spokesperson said:

“Come along and make your own Sebbie Charity Bear and enjoy free hot drinks, cakes and biscuits at the Teddy Bears Picnic.” Sebbie Kindness Foundation spokesperson

The event takes place at 7.15pm with all profits going to fund projects supported by the foundation.

For more details, visit the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation’s Facebook page. Information on buying one of the fundraising bears can be found online.