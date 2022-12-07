A new arts and community cafe has opened in Lichfield.

No Mango, on Breadmarket Street, will offer food and drink, as well as entertainment such as live music and quiz nights.

A spokesperson said:

“In the day, No Mango is a great environment for the kids to sit on the beanbags to watch cartoons or play on the console upstairs while adults you relax downstairs with a bite to eat and a wine or beer. “There will be activities lined up for the kids over the Christmas holidays, including a rock school and an art club where they design their own t-shirts to print on site.” No Mango spokesperson

The venue will be open from 10am to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday and 12pm to 11pm on Sundays.

More details of events taking place at No Mango are available online.