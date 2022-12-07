Parents of two-and-three year olds are being urged to make sure their children are protected against flu.

It comes after rates increased nationally and in Staffordshire, with latest figures showing that children under five make up the highest rate of hospitalisation for flu in the country.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said ensuring youngsters are vaccinated was the best way to protect them.

“With both flu and Covid-19 cases both circulating this winter, it is vital that all those eligible get both vaccines as soon as possible. “Flu for younger children can be very serious, making them very unwell and in some cases needing hospitalisation. The best way for parents and carers to protect their young children against serious complications of the flu is to arrange for your child to have a flu vaccination. “Flu is easily spread within families and nurseries and with Christmas coming up, I would encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

Children born between 1st September 2018 and 31st August 2022 are eligible for a nasal spray flu vaccine. All primary school children, some secondary school aged students and children aged two to 18 with long-term health conditions are also elgible for a free flu vaccine.

More information can be found at www.nhs.uk/flu.