Passengers on the West Coast Main Line are being warned of major delays.

Services are being disrupted due to overhead cables coming down outside London Euston.

Engineers are working to fix the problem but disruption is expected on services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley for the rest of today (7th December).

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said:

“I’m sorry to passengers impacted by the overhead lines coming down outside Euston station and the major disruption to journeys this is causing.

“Our team of engineers is working hard to fix the wires and restore power so we can get a full service back up and running as soon as possible.

“But when wires are damaged like this it can mean a complex and lengthy repair.”

