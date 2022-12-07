A lively sold out audience were in attendance when 10CCLO played at the Hub at St

Mary’s.

The six piece band played an action-packed set that included some of the more technically demanding hits of the 1970s by two of the epoch-changing bands of the time – 10CC and Electric Light Orchestra – as well as their simpler hard rocking sing along tunes.

Led by Ady Hellyer on guitars and lead vocals, the line-up featured drummer Roy Pearson, keyboard player John Lewis, bass guitarist Frank Todd, lead guitarist Paul Boydell and violinist and percussion player Nick Lawrence.

The music ranged from the hits to selected album tracks, in a set that alternated between loud, drum-heavy rock, and the more detailed, slower ballads that both bands did so well.

The fact that most of the band sang also gave weight and heft to the classics such as All Over the World, ELO’s song being a suitable opening, and 10CC’s I’m Not In Love, with its famed keyboard washes and vocals being done due justice by the band.

The 10CC songs that the ensemble played ranged from the rock of Rubber Bullets, the soft balladry of The Things we Do For Love, the art-rock of Art For Art’s Sake, Life is a Minestrone and I’m Mandy Fly Me, the funk of Good Morning Judge – with its guitar solos pushed to the fore – and the set closing reggae of Dreadlock Holiday.

Hits by the Electric Light Orchestra included Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Evil Woman, Livin Thing, Telephone Song, and the concert closer Mr Blue Sky.

When covering the music of two groups in one evening, omissions are bound to be featured, and Roll Over Beethoven – ELO’s classical reworking of Chuck Berry’s earthy 60s hit – would have added something to the mix.

However, it was a good night of live music, and a reminder of how a fertile a decade the 1970s was for rock and pop music.