The world’s smallest park is making a big statement for Christmas thanks to local residents and councillors.
Members of Burntwood Action Group and neighbours of Prince’s Park on Farewell Lane have installed a Christmas tree and lights.
The tree was provided by Burntwood Town Council with new lights purchased thanks to money from the We Love Lichfield fund.
Cllr Wai-Lee Ho said:
“The residents from our little corner of Burntwood never cease to amaze me.
“I am so proud of each and everyone of our volunteers who make our community such an amazing one.
“Prince’s Park always looks fantastic and that’s all down to local people who care. It’s my privilege to serve them.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho