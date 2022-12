Drivers are being reminded of delays due to overnight road closures in Lichfield.

The southbound A38 carriageway will be shut at Streethay between 9pm on 10th December and 5am the following day.

A similar closure will also be in place between 17th and 18th December.

The move is to allow HS2 works to take place.

A diversion route will be in operation along Wood End Lane, the A515, the A51, Eastern Avenue and Cappers Lane.