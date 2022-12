An event in Burntwood is helping to fund new musical equipment for a local group supporting children and young people with special educational needs.

The Jolly Jumble Sale is being hosted at Burntwood Youth and Community Centre by Liberty Jamboree on 17th December.

The event will feature stalls, refreshments, tombola and a chance to make your own reindeer food.

It takes place between 12pm and 3pm.

For more details visit www.libertyjamboree.co.uk.