The window is open for residents across Lichfield and Burntwood to sign up for garden waste collections next year.

The service costs £36 and will see households offered a maximum of 23 collections between 30th January and 15th December.

Lichfield District Council said a direct debit option would be available for the first time, allowing residents to set it up ready for 2024 as well.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for waste and recycling, said:

“This year we have collected over 9,980 tonnes of garden waste from the community. We were able to dispose of this sustainably by turning it into compost improving the quality of our local environment. “We are now reminding all residents that they need to sign up again if they want their garden waste bins emptied in 2023. “I am especially pleased we have been able to create a direct debit option to save the inconvenience of having to register every year. The service is being more responsive to residents’ needs and striving to deliver a modern service – as is rightly expected by our residents. “The annual cost is the same whenever you sign up during the year, so to benefit from the maximum number of collections it’s best to register before the first collection of 2023.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Residents who feel they won’t regularly fill their brown bin are also being encouraged to share with neighbours.

Details on how to sign up for garden waste collections are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin or by calling 0345 002 0022.