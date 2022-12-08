The “selfless service” of those working to make life better for others in Lichfield has been hailed by the city’s Mayor and Sheriff.

Cllr Jamie Checkland and Cllr Janice Greaves made their comments in a Christmas message to residents.

They said it had been a “privilege” to serve in the civic roles as they highlighted the work of community groups they had encountered during their time in office.

“There is rarely a weekend goes by where you cannot find an event to attend, however diverse. These are organised by the multitude of wonderful organisations and they thrive here. “If you have an interest, then we urge you to find a group to share that pleasure. “Living here we fully understand why people travel in to join us and we thank you all for making that the case. Our eyes have been opened to just how many people are doing their best to make better lives for others, selfless service with no thought for recognition – thank you.” Cllr Jamie Checkland and Cllr Janice Greaves

The civic leaders are working to support The Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation and The Pathway Project as their charities this year.