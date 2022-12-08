A new scheme to support those struggling with their council tax bills will prevent people being trapped in arrears, a councillor has said.

Cllr Rob Strachan told a cabinet meeting at Lichfield District Council this week that some residents had been “perpetually trapped” in debt from being unable to pay.

The cabinet member for finance said a new local council tax support scheme would offer greater support for those who need it most.

“It will look to offer support to families struggling to pay their council tax and who we have inadvertently trapped into previous bad debt. “The previous scheme could only offer up to 80% support and there are some for whom even that 20% expectation was always going to be too high a bar to meet. We have households who have found themselves perpetually trapped in increasing council tax arrears. “The support scheme will aim to include 100% support where we can offer it and includes a number of disregards of income. “I would hope it will be far better tailored to support those who are most vulnerable and deal with any further concerns about people being trapped in permanent arrears.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Strachan said he was also hoping to tackle the issue of long term arrears given many would likely not be repaid.