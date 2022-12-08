Three primary schools have delivered the equivalent of almost 1,500 meals to Lichfield Foodbank.

Youngsters at Greysbrooke Primary School, St Michael’s C of E Primary School and Scotch Orchard Primary School – all part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership – collected a total of 628kg of goods during their annual Harvest Festival appeals.

St Michael’s headteacher Helen Robertson said:

“Harvest Festival at St Michael’s has always been a highlight of our school year, and it was lovely to be back in church this year for the first time in three years. “The church had been beautifully decorated in advance by our Year 2’s working with the member of St Michael’s church, creating flower jars. “Church was packed with parents and family members making it a real celebration, with the children entertaining us with songs, poems, readings and reflections. “Our Harvest collection was for Lichfield Foodbank – their volunteers were truly astonished by the number of donations we dropped off. “Thanks to the generosity of our families we managed to donate 389kg, the equivalent of 926 meals.” Helen Robertson

Greysbrooke headteacher Ellie Ballinger said:

“We are so incredibly proud and grateful to the entire school community for showing their love and kindness towards the local community at a time when many families are struggling. “The donations came in thick and fast over four days and seeing the trolley filling up daily was humbling and resonated the message of generosity and that together we are stronger.” Ellie Ballinger

Lichfield Foodbank runs three distribution centres, regularly giving out 200 food parcels each week.

Between April and September 2022, the number of food parcels issued by food banks nationally rose by 33% compared to the same period in 2021 – but in the Lichfield district the increase in the same time period was 78%.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank said: