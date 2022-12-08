An eight-month project to restore a Grade II Listed road bridge near Lichfield is nearing completion.

The work took place on the 200-year-old Chetwynd Bridge at Alrewas is 200 years old after the ironwork structure had started to deteriorate.

The restoration project is due to be completed this month, with a small amount finishing works in spring 2023 when the river levels are lower.

An initial structural assessment found that an 18-tonne weight restriction needed to be placed on the bridge to prevent it from deteriorating further – but as the repair work progressed, engineers have found the damage to the cast iron on the bridge is more severe than first thought.

To prevent further damage and full closure to all traffic, a new 7.5-tonne weight restriction will now be needed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“Chetwynd Bridge is listed and a historic asset to people in Staffordshire and neighbouring Derbyshire. Our careful restoration work will ensure it is safe to use and in keeping with its historic status. “While an initial structural survey recommended an 18-tonne weight restriction, as work has progressed and the extent of damage to the cast iron been revealed, we must now reduce this to 7.5 tonnes. “This is if course very frustrating and we understand how inconvenient this will be for local residents and businesses, but we will not compromise on people’s safety. Without this course of action, the bridge would have to close. Its use will be closely monitored once the reduced weight restriction is in place.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council is looking for funding opportunities for the design and construction of a new bridge, which is expected to cost over £15million.