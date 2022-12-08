A service to help tackle the impact of anti-social behaviour has been hailed as a success by the Staffordshire Commissioner.

The Harmony ASB and Mediation Service was established in October 2021 and has provided support for almost 400 victims so far.

The project is funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner and is delivered by Victim Support.

It has also seen more than 2,000 people attend community awareness sessions.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“The impact of anti-social behaviour can be devastating for victims and communities, so this service – one of the first nationally – is vital in providing effective emotional and practical support when people need it. “Each person’s experience when faced with anti-social behaviour is different, which is why I was keen to commission a service that offered a range of different channels and options for victims to get support that is tailored to their individual needs. “In its first year, Harmony has already made a real difference to people’s lives and wellbeing, and helped to keep the needs of victims foremost in the minds of professionals including the Police, councils, housing associations and others.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The confidential service is designed to offer emotional, practical and online support, as well as information about options available to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The Harmony ASB and Mediation Service will receive £200,000 per year over the next three years, with an opportunity for a further two-year extension.

Victim Support area manager Melina Hancox said:

“The service delivers a consistent support service and we have made a great start promoting Harmony with key partner services, raising our profile with the community and providing education and awareness of the impact of anti-social behaviour. “We have been able to deliver mediation, where suitable, as a direct intervention and in other cases have supported with evidence capture, housing-related matters, supporting the Community Trigger process, and many other forms of practical and emotional support.” Melina Hancox, Victim Support

People affected by anti-social behaviour in Staffordshire can contact Harmony on 0330 1757 258 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday or the free support line out of hours on 08081 689111.