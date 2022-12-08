Tools worth £4,000 have been stolen from a farm in Lichfield.

Police say the items were taken from the business on Dodds Lane between 6pm on 28th November and 7am the following day.

Items taken include Dewalt hand tools, chainsaws and nail guns.

It is one of a spate of incidents where farming tools and vehicles have been taken across Staffordshire.

Inspector Mark Joynson, from Staffordshire Police, said: