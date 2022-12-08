Tools worth £4,000 have been stolen from a farm in Lichfield.
Police say the items were taken from the business on Dodds Lane between 6pm on 28th November and 7am the following day.
Items taken include Dewalt hand tools, chainsaws and nail guns.
It is one of a spate of incidents where farming tools and vehicles have been taken across Staffordshire.
Inspector Mark Joynson, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“Rural crime is an issue for large areas of the country and can impact on insurance premiums, food prices and damage local communities.
“Farm owners and residents can take a number of steps to protect their property, land and livestock. Equipment and tool security can be a particular issue for rural businesses and farms.
“To keep your belongings safe, lock equipment away in a secure building or part of a building when not in use and invest in a secure storage toolbox.
“Also, mark your tools and equipment and register them. You may want to consider keeping a record of all valuable items and consider fitting outside security lights.”Insp Mark Joynson, Staffordshire Police