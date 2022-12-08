People are being asked to help support a long-running Christmas toy distribution scheme for families in need.

Staffordshire County Council’s children centre’s arrange the collection and distribution of thousands of gifts, but is now looking for help from local volunteers in the Lichfield area.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Every year since the mid-2000s we have collected thousands of new toys from generous people, shops and businesses and shared them with young children who may not take it for granted that Father Christmas will be visiting this December. “We’ll be doing the same this year because we know it makes a difference and we would be grateful for a little help with the collecting in parts of the county.” Staffordshire County Council’s Children’s and Families service does a great deal of preventative work to keep families together wherever possible. Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

Individuals, or organisations, in those areas who think they could lend a hand can contact jennifer.simkins@staffordshire.gov.uk.