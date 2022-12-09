A Burntwood business has been fined for breaking smoke regulations after burning wood.

GE Collis & Sons Ltd was prosecuted by Lichfield District Council for emitting smoke from the chimney of a building in a designated smoke control area.

The incident happened between 9th February and 30th March at the premises in Queens Drive.

At Newcastle Magistrates Court on Monday (5th December), GE Collis & Sons Ltd said it was not aware at first that wood could not be burned on its boiler or that a now ex-employee had continued to do so.

The company was sentenced to a £1,000 fine, reduced to £660 in recognition of its guilty plea with costs of £667.75 and ordered to pay within 14 days.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing, ecology and climate cange, Cllr Angela Lax, said:

“The aim of a smoke control area is to prevent air pollution that affects the environment and can have a serious impact on health. “In this case the company was in clear breach of the regulations, and I welcome the court’s acknowledgement of this with a suitable penalty. “We will investigate any reports of smoke emitted from chimneys in Lichfield district’s smoke control areas and take appropriate action against offenders.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

More information on local smoke control areas are available on Lichfield District Council’s website.