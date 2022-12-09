Work is taking place to help families and businesses facing the cost of living crisis, a council chief says.

A meeting of the Staffordshire Leaders Board saw discussions take place over how residents could be best signposted to support.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council and chair of the board, said organisations across the region were coming together to help those facing a tough winter.

“We all recognise the significant impact the rise in the cost of living is having on families. “The county council’s Here to Help campaign is signposting people to the help which they may be entitled to. This varies from shopping vouchers for eligible pensioners to help with holiday activities for low-income families over the Christmas school holidays. “The warmer homes scheme is also helping eligible residents with more affordable home heating solutions. “As always, our wonderful voluntary sector and communities across Staffordshire are also offering amazing support across the county, from low-cost food shops to warm community venues where people can meet for a chat and a drink. “We know we have more difficult months ahead, but it is the amazing community spirit which is once again making a real difference to families in the county.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

In Lichfield and Burntwood, a number of organisations have opened up their buildings as warm spaces for residents struggling to heat their homes.

More details about locations and times are available online.