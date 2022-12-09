Plans to improve visitor facilities at Chasewater are being debated by councillors.

Staffordshire County Council said it was part of wider plan to encourage more people to use country parks.

Other elements up for discussion are nature recovery work to support carbon reduction and promoting sites to more visitors.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“The popularity of country parks has grown during and since the pandemic as people discovered, or rediscovered, their beauty. “Our aim is to manage that increased interest and offer new opportunities, while balancing protection of rare flora and fauna. “I think our plans for the future reflect the important role our parks and green spaces can play for Staffordshire’s communities, businesses and environment.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Councillors will also discuss the potential to allow more commercial events to take place at country parks, as well as the introduction of new community walking programmes and the use of electric vehicles on sites.