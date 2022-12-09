Plans to improve visitor facilities at Chasewater are being debated by councillors.
Staffordshire County Council said it was part of wider plan to encourage more people to use country parks.
Other elements up for discussion are nature recovery work to support carbon reduction and promoting sites to more visitors.
Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:
“The popularity of country parks has grown during and since the pandemic as people discovered, or rediscovered, their beauty.
“Our aim is to manage that increased interest and offer new opportunities, while balancing protection of rare flora and fauna.
“I think our plans for the future reflect the important role our parks and green spaces can play for Staffordshire’s communities, businesses and environment.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council
Councillors will also discuss the potential to allow more commercial events to take place at country parks, as well as the introduction of new community walking programmes and the use of electric vehicles on sites.
“Use of our country parks will simply keep increasing as their popularity increases and more homes are built and we must invest in maintenance, heritage management and conservation and provide appropriate facilities.
“Parks can play a huge part in people’s health and wellbeing so we have to work out how to make these spaces attractive and accessible to a wide range of people without damaging what makes them special.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council
How about starting with improving the toilets & signage to them
It’s a dump. The car park is filthy and flooded all winter. The cafe area is dirty, shabby and unappealing. The play park areas are run down and poorly maintained. The toilets are a health hazard. It shouldn’t take a lot of well paid councillors to think about this for too long. I’d start by fixing the basics before they get carried away with grand ideas that won’t come to fruition.