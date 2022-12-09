More infrastructure is needed to support the number of new houses being built in Lichfield, the city’s MP has said.
Michael Fabricant raise the issue in a Cabinet Office Questions session in the House of Commons yesterday (9th December).
He told Secretary of State Oliver Dowden that increases in population in local areas needed facilities to support them.
“The city of Lichfield is currently experiencing a huge amount of housebuilding – and it happens in other parts of the country too – so that’s why I welcome the Government’s decision that the number of houses to be built set by the Government should be advisory and not mandatory.
“But along with those houses is a need for hospitals, schools and also leisure centres.
“What does the Cabinet Office do in coordinating with all the different Government departments to make sure that those facilities are available to serve all those extra people who will move into the area?”Michael Fabricant
Mr Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office replied:
“The Hon Gentleman rightly highlights the need to ensure that infrastructure goes with development – that is led by the Levelling Up Secretary.
“However, through the Cabinet Office we continue to monitor progress against the agreed goals of that department, and to work closely with them.”Oliver Dowden
“We need the infrastructure
Lichfield District Council is currently awaiting the outcome of a bid to the second round of the Levelling Up Fund for money to help pay for a new long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.
Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said that the local authority may find itself disappointed when the decision comes.
“With more and more houses being built, we need the infrastructure to match.
“I hope that Lichfield District Council will receive a grant for its leisure centre which is urgently needed and I will keep raising this issue in the House.
“However, I have warned the council that it may have to seek alternative grants as the Levelling Up Fund to which they have applied is really meant for post-industrial towns – what the Americans call the ‘rust belt’ – and Lichfield can hardly be counted as that.Michael Fabricant
Any primary school Key Stage 2 pupil knows this. Why has it taken so long for our MP to notice? Everybody has known this for years as more houses were being built but clearly has only just been noticed by Mr Fabricant and his chums at the Council.
Why is Mr Fabricant only now raising this? He is years too late. It’s patently obvious he is only faking interest in this now because elections are coming up soon. Whilst other MPs band together and put pressure on the Government to drop mandatory housing targets (to protect their areas) Mr Fabricant spends his time waxing lyrical about Boris Johnson and Andy Street. Don’t fall for it. Useless MP. He’s basically already told us we’re getting no money for a leisure centre, so even that was a half-attempt at best.
P.S. This is coming from someone who has regularly voted Conservative in the past.
Does Mr Fabricant think that by constantly talking down Lichfield’s levelling up bid, that increases our chances of success? Utterly clueless!
You’re a bit late to the party MF.
Fabricant needs to seen to be doing something. He seems very happy to vote for spending cuts everywhere else but spend just enough here to blunt any criticism of his government’s failings.
That two sensible (but very obvious) things he’s said in as many weeks. Have I entered a parallel universe?
Wow, welcome to 2022 Michael. We’ve needed this for over a decade now, time to get a move on.
He should have been raising this years ago.
Literally everyone here on all political sides knows this.
He’s quick off the mark our mp, isn’t he 🙄
Is this an attempt to ensure his re-election when the next General Election comes around? Too little, too late, Mr F. Start looking for another job now, but please, nowhere near Lichfield