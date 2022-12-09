More infrastructure is needed to support the number of new houses being built in Lichfield, the city’s MP has said.

Michael Fabricant raise the issue in a Cabinet Office Questions session in the House of Commons yesterday (9th December).

He told Secretary of State Oliver Dowden that increases in population in local areas needed facilities to support them.

“The city of Lichfield is currently experiencing a huge amount of housebuilding – and it happens in other parts of the country too – so that’s why I welcome the Government’s decision that the number of houses to be built set by the Government should be advisory and not mandatory. “But along with those houses is a need for hospitals, schools and also leisure centres. “What does the Cabinet Office do in coordinating with all the different Government departments to make sure that those facilities are available to serve all those extra people who will move into the area?” Michael Fabricant

Mr Secretary of State for the Cabinet Office replied:

“The Hon Gentleman rightly highlights the need to ensure that infrastructure goes with development – that is led by the Levelling Up Secretary. “However, through the Cabinet Office we continue to monitor progress against the agreed goals of that department, and to work closely with them.” Oliver Dowden

“We need the infrastructure

Lichfield District Council is currently awaiting the outcome of a bid to the second round of the Levelling Up Fund for money to help pay for a new long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Fabricant said that the local authority may find itself disappointed when the decision comes.