People have been asked to dig deep to help a fundraising appeal for urgent repairs to the central spire of Lichfield Cathedral.

More than 70% of the £1.1million needed has been secured so far to carry out the work on the structure.

Issues with the spire first came to light in 2015 when an inspection highlighted eroded stonework. A storm four years later worsened the situation and some of the stone tracing collapsed.

Tower tours have been cancelled since due to safety concerns with temporary measures introduced to secure the stonework.

Dean of Lichfield The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said:

“We are pleased to announce that we have, so far, secured funding for almost 70% of the restoration work. “Generous trusts and individuals have pledged their support to help preserve the central spire and the distinctive contribution is makes to the Lichfield horizon. “People are grateful for the work we do in the local community, and they wish to support the restoration work because of that contribution to community life. We are now asking our local community for their support. “We know that times are difficult and the cost of living is a real issue we all face. We simply ask people to consider contributing whatever is possible for them to help us clear this final hurdle. “It will secure the spire for everyone to enjoy for centuries to come.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

Originally built in the 12th century, it isn’t the first time the spire has needed significant repair – battles during the English Civil War saw the spire collapse in the 17th century. It was then rebuilt under Charles II with a stained glass window in the cathedral depicting the restoration.

People can find out more about donating on the Lichfield Cathedral website.