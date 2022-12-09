Plans for a two bedroom bungalow to be built on land in Burntwood have been approved.

The property has been earmarked for a site at the rear of 2 Chorley Road.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is to build modest two bedroom chalet bungalow to replace an existing garage and side garden for the current owner on whose land the site sits. “The applicant wishes to move to a smaller property, has spent a lot of time building her garden to a very high standard and does not want to leave the area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.