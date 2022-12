Lichfield City will face another tough test this weekend as they travel to Lye Town.

Ivor Green’s men sit fifth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, two places and a point behind their hosts for the game tomorrow (10th December).

They suffered defeat in the Staffordshire Senior Cup in midweek, but held fellow high-flyers Shifnal to a draw last time out in the league.

Kick-off at Lye Town is at 3pm.