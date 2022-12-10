A Burntwood school has been refused permission to continue using land as additional car parking.

The spaces adjacent to Pool Road for 34 cars and four minibuses had been used by Erasmus Darwin Academy since 2018.

But Lichfield District Council planning officials have rejected an application to continue using it over flooding concerns.

A decision notice said:

“The scheme fails to demonstrate that an appropriate drainage system can be designed or installed in order to ensure that the proposal does not exacerbate flooding on or off site. “The application site is located in an area known to flood and the applicant has failed to engage proactively to resolve this.” Lichfield District Council planning notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.