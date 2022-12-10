An event to collect Christmas gifts for children fleeing domestic abuse is taking place in Lichfield.

Nurture Community CIC will host the The Buddy Bag Foundation session between 9am and 5pm on 19th December at the Lichfield Garrick.

They are asking for donations of new wrapped gifts – such as toys and books – with a label on the outside indicating the gender and age range it is suitable for.

Matt Clay, interim executive manager of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“Lichfield Garrick Arts Charity is so pleased that it can support Nurture Community CIC and The Buddy Bag Foundation this Christmas. “It’s important to support other charities and make a difference in our community. Hopefully this small contribution will help raise a smile to the children that need it the most this Christmas.” Matt Clay, Lichfield Garrick

For more details visit the Nurture Community CIC website.